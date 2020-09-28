COVID-19: Quebec Puts Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches on Red Alert

Quebec Premier François Legault announced today “with a heavy heart” (as he put it), that the provincial government is placing the Greater Montreal Region (including Laval and the South Shore), the Quebec City region and the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Code Red due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. This takes effect midnight on Wednesday (early morning Thursday) and means:

A ban on home gatherings (with a few exceptions)

Bars and casinos must close

Restaurants must be takeout or delivery only

Movie theatres, libraries and museums must close

Houses of worship and funeral homes will have a 25 person limit

Being less than two meters apart will be prohibited

Masks must be worn at demonstrations

It’s interesting to note that schools will remain open. According to Legault, this is so parents can still go to work. As such, businesses like hair salons and hotels will remain open.