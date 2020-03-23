COVID-19 Update: Quebec Orders All Non-Essential Businesses to Close

Yesterday, in a continued response to COVID-19 (aka the Coronavirus) Quebec Premier François Legault ordered all shopping malls, hair salons, sit-down restaurants and spas closed until May 1st and extended school closings to that date as well. He also announced that police would now be enforcing a ban on groups of more than two people either gathered outside or indoors (where not everyone lives in the residence).

Yesterday there were 219 cases, today there are 628. While the new number is a little less than triple the previous one, it is also the first time the government is including presumed cases along with confirmed ones.

This jump was also anticipated, given the time it takes for the virus to show up. It’s still too early to tell how well the social distancing measures, which began here when Legault ordered all bars and gyms closed last Sunday, are working.

With the larger number, though, Legault ordered all in-person businesses not deemed essential to close by midnight tonight until April 13th. Or, as the Premier put it: “Quebec will be on hold for three weeks.”

What Is Considered Essential

Quebec just released the list of what is considered essential (post updated from a previous version without the list). You can read the complete list, currently in French only, on quebec.ca

In addition to healthcare (including veterinary), government (including garbage collection, postal service and snow removal) and infrastructure services and some construction services, the following can remain open:

Grocery stores and other food businesses

Pharmacies

Depanneurs

Big box stores in commercial centres with separate entrances offering hardware, grocery or pharmacy products

Agricultural product stores

SAQ and SQDC

Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemetaries

Takeout and delivery restaurants

Hotels

Cleaners and laundromats

Medical and orthopedic supply businesses

Pet food and supply businesses

Movers

Workplace security equipment businesses

Telecommunications (equipment and service)

Cable

Local and national media (not just indie media like us that already work remotely)

Newspaper printing presses

Banking (at the bank and support centres)

Payroll services

Accounting services

Financial market services

Electricians, plumbers and similar services supporting emergency services

Construction equipment rental

Building maintenance and related services (alarms, ventilation, etc.)

Public transit

Taxis and adaptive transport

Ports and aeroports

Vehicle repair and service stations

Package delivery

Businesses in the supply chain of essential businesses

We will update you on any changes as this promises to be a developing story for weeks to come.