Montreal Arts & Music This Week: New Releases from What If Elephants & Kareem

Now that we’re a few weeks into this new column, it’s probably a good idea to mention just what we’re featuring here.

Our previous column Shows This Week featured concerts, live performances and in-person arts events happening in and around Montreal. Since those aren’t happening for the foreseeable near future, Montreal Arts & Music This Week will showcase the work of local artists and musicians as well as performers from out of town that have a special relationship with our city and/or see Montreal as a second home.

Sometimes it will just be music, sometimes just stuff like visual arts, theatre and comedy. Most times, though, it will be a mix.

If there is an actual event you can go to in person, we very well may include it. If there are many, it means the pandemic is probably over, so we should go back to Shows This Week.

One final note before we jump into this week’s entries: we’ll do our best to always publish on Thursdays. This week, though, we’re publishing on Friday, because the two releases we’re covering only come out today.

So let’s get started:

What if Elephants and Maya Malkin’s New Single Sugar Daddy

What If Elephants hope to offer listeners “the perfect pop escape for the winter blues” with the release of their latest single Sugar Daddy. The Montreal-based indie pop four-piece is joined on the track by long-time collaborators Maya Malkin and Tokyo Speirs (Walk Off the Earth).

This is a rhythmically-driven tune that features quite a few harmonies. The band is currently putting the final touches on their latest EP.

Kareem’s New Video Mea Culpa Raises Awareness About Suicide Prevention

Montreal rapper Kareem already had a name for himself in the French hip hop scene and two albums under his belt when the first confinement affected everyone last March. With the new video for his latest single Mea Culpa, he deals with the isolation it brought and how it affected his creative process.

The song also deals with his at times difficult upbringing. Kareem hopes to open a dialogue about how people deal with moments of weakness and encourage people to seek help when needed.

It also deals with suicide and the video ends with the number for the suicide prevention hotline.

Featured image of What If Elephants by Claudine Chausse, courtesy of Strut Entertainment

