COVID-19: Montreal to Make Mask Wearing Mandatory For All Indoor Public Spaces Starting July 27th

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced on social media today that the city is working on a bylaw that will require everyone to wear a mask when in enclosed indoor public spaces as of July 27th. There will be fines for businesses and individuals caught breaking the bylaw after that date.

Nous devons tout mettre en oeuvre pour nous protéger. C’est pourquoi j’annonce que la @MTL_Ville travaille sur un règlement qui rendra obligatoire le port du couvre-visage dans les lieux publics fermés. Pour plus de détails: https://t.co/xSyax1uoYx #polmtl pic.twitter.com/4zolNzbOGs — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 6, 2020

The Quebec Government made mask wearing mandatory on public transit last week. This latest move by Montreal builds on that and was spurred, according to Plante, by outbreaks of COVID-19 off-island and the current situation in the US.

Plante explained to Le Téléjournal that while the bylaw will apply to bars and restaurants, people will, of course, be able to remove their masks when eating and drinking. The mayor said the city consulted with bar and restaurant owners as well as other merchants before making the announcement.

The bylaw will not apply to private shared spaces like the common areas of apartment buildings or office towers. The Quebec Government is working on regulations or recommendations for those spaces.

While it will take three weeks to work out all the specifics and make sure people are properly notified before the bylaw goes into effect, Plante hopes Montrealers will start acting like it’s already a reality and wear masks when indoors in public. As the mayor told CBC, the bylaw will be re-evaluated on a monthly basis.