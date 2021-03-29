Quebec Temporarily Suspends AstraZeneca Vaccinations for People Under 55

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination program is in full swing, but today it hit what could end up being a setback. Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé announced today that the province is temporarily halting its administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield to people under 55 years old.

Par mesure de précaution, la SP annonce que AstraZeneca ne sera plus administré aux pers de <55 ans, jusqu’à nouvel ordre.



Aucun événement de type thrombose lié à ce vaccin n’a été déclaré au Qc. Le mot d’ordre est clair : prudence. https://t.co/oamkidiTPS — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) March 29, 2021

This decision follows a small number of cases in Europe where the vaccine was linked to blood clotting in women under 55. While no such cases have been reported in Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the temporary suspension so more studies can be done.

Quebec and Manitoba have adopted this policy, with potentially more provinces to follow suit. PEI is stopping use of the vaccine for people aged 18-29.

Currently, Quebec is only vaccinating members of the general public over 60 years of age. The government won’t say how many of the 111 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it has already administered went to people younger than 55 (healthcare workers, etc.).

While admitting that some appointments may have to be cancelled, Dubé said that Quebec is still on track to have everyone who wants a vaccine be able to get one by June 24th. In addition to AstraZeneca, Quebec is also administering doses of the Modern and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.